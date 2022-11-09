Thursday, November 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain | King Charles was attacked with eggs

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to York police, the man who threw eggs at the royals is in police custody.

Police on Wednesday arrested a man who threw eggs at the king Charles and his wife, the queen Camillareports the Reuters news agency.

Footage posted on social media shows four eggs flying past King Charles and his wife and crashing to the ground.

Cops rushed to the scene and dragged away one protester who was shouting slogans. Others in the crowd jeered at the man and shouted “God save the king”.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct following an incident in York,” police said in a statement.

According to the police, the man who threw eggs at the royals is in police custody.

#Britain #King #Charles #attacked #eggs

See also  Column | Electricity makes politics tense
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Trump, 1; democracy 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.