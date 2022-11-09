Britain | King Charles was attacked with eggs

According to York police, the man who threw eggs at the royals is in police custody.

Police on Wednesday arrested a man who threw eggs at the king Charles and his wife, the queen Camillareports the Reuters news agency.

Footage posted on social media shows four eggs flying past King Charles and his wife and crashing to the ground.

Cops rushed to the scene and dragged away one protester who was shouting slogans. Others in the crowd jeered at the man and shouted “God save the king”.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct following an incident in York,” police said in a statement.

According to the police, the man who threw eggs at the royals is in police custody.