Friday, February 9, 2024
Britain | King Charles is “really well”, says Queen Camilla

February 8, 2024
in World Europe
The king has been diagnosed with cancer.

Queen Camilla has commented on her husband's condition, says, among others, the British broadcasting company BBC.

According to Camilla, the king Charles doing “really well considering the circumstances”.

“He is very touched by all the letters and messages he has received from people all over. It's really uplifting,” Camilla said at the event at Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday.

The British Court announced on Monday that the king has been diagnosed with cancer. The cancer was discovered when the king received treatment for his enlarged prostate. Charles has postponed his public appearances due to the diagnosis, but will continue in his constitutional role as head of state.

In addition to Camilla, Charles' duties have been taken over by, among others, the prince who is the first in the line of succession William.

