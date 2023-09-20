Britain | King Charles is finally leaving for a trip to France that was delayed by protests

The visit, which was originally planned for the spring, was postponed due to the ongoing protests in France regarding the pension reform.

Britain’s king Charles with their spouses today for a long-delayed state visit to France. The visit, which was originally planned for the spring, was postponed due to the ongoing protests in France regarding the pension reform.

Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla’s the purpose of the three-day visit is to celebrate and rebuild the long historical relationship between France and Britain, which has been hit a wedge in recent years by, for example, Britain’s exit from the EU. The trip includes joint events with the French presidential couple and Charles’ speech to the French Senate.