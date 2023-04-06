Britain | King Charles invited Joe Biden for a state visit

According to the White House, President Biden has accepted Charles’ invitation.

Britain’s king Charles III has invited the President of the United States Joe Biden for a state visit. The White House confirmed on Wednesday that Biden has accepted the invitation, reports the Reuters news agency.

Charles made the invitation during his conversation with Biden on Tuesday.

Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his spouse Jill Biden attends Charles’s coronation in May. US presidents have not traditionally attended British royal coronations.

“The president appreciated the king’s offer and is looking forward to the state visit,” White House press chief Karine Jean-Pierre said according to Reuters.

According to the press manager, the visit will take place “soon”, but there is no exact schedule yet.