Britain | King Charles appealed for nature conservation and world peace

Britain's King Charles said he is praying for peace as wars rage in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Britain's king Charles appealed for the protection of nature in his televised Christmas greeting on Christmas Day. The king said that he gets “great inspiration” from the increasing environmental awareness.

“Taking care of this creation is the duty of all religious and non-religious people,” the monarch said.

According to Charles, the earth should be taken care of for the sake of our grandchildren.

In addition, Charles said he prays for peace as wars rage in the Middle East and elsewhere.

“The words of Jesus seem more and more essential: “As you want people to do to you, do to them”.

Charles' televised speech was pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace. It was shown on British television in the afternoon.