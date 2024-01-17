Britain | King Charles and Princess Catherine hospitalized

The British Court announced the health status of the two royals one after the other on Wednesday.

17.1. 16:37 | Updated 1:46 a.m

Britain's king Charles III will seek hospital treatment next week due to prostate hyperplasia.

Princess of Wales Catherinethe crown prince William's the spouse, on the other hand, spends a couple of weeks in the hospital after a successful abdominal surgery

The court published separate announcements about the health status of the two royals every hour and a half, reports the news agencies AFP and Reuters.

“Like thousands of men every year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the court's press release said.

According to AFP, British journalists following Hov report that Charles is happy to be open about his diagnosis to encourage other men to seek treatment when symptoms appear.

Prostate enlargement is common among men over the age of 50. Its causes are unknown, but it is not considered a serious disease and is not known to increase the risk of prostate cancer. An enlarged prostate can put pressure on the bladder and urethra, which can affect urination.

Mixed Charles, 75, and Catherine, 42, are taking a break from their public duties to recuperate. In the case of Charles, Hovi predicts the recovery time as “short”, but Catherine was thought to return to her public duties only after Easter.

Catherine was operated on at a private hospital in central London called the London Clinic. Hovi stated that he wanted to protect his privacy, so the nature of the operation will not be disclosed in more detail.

Catherine was last seen in public on Christmas Day, when she attended the royal family's traditional Christmas service at Sandringham in eastern England.