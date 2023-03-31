The Prime Minister said in a statement that the United Kingdom is the first European country to join the partnership agreement, which includes 12 countries with a gross domestic product of 11 billion pounds sterling.

The partner countries are home to 500 million people and represent 15 percent of the global GDP.

The British government indicated that it would not have been able to join the partnership if it were still a member of the EU, praising the way it “seizes the opportunities” arising from the “new trade freedoms in the post-Brexit era”.

She explained that more than 99 percent of British goods exports to the countries of the Trans-Pacific Free Trade Partnership have become duty-free, pointing in particular to products such as cheese, cars, chocolate and machinery, as well as alcoholic beverages.

The service sector will also benefit from abbreviated administrative procedures under the agreement.

London estimated that the contribution of the partnership to the British economy will reach 1.8 billion pounds sterling, which means that it will represent a small part of its economic activity.

In this regard, Ashley Webb, an expert at Capital Economics, told AFP that this “has a weak effect, given the economic losses of 3.2 percent by 2026 as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union, according to Bank of England estimates.”

“However, the agreement could help improve Britain’s international relations and the perception of the United Kingdom as a trading partner,” he added.

In the statement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK, by engaging in the Partnership, would place itself “at the center of a group of dynamic and growing Pacific economies”.

“British companies will now benefit from unparalleled access to markets stretching from Europe to the South Pacific,” Sunak added.

Trade Minister Kemi Badnoush also highlighted the benefits in terms of employment and expanding access to the Indo-Pacific region, where “most of the global growth” is expected.

Partnership member Japan welcomed the news on Friday, with government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno describing the UK as a “global strategic partner”.

Member states and the United Kingdom must complete the final legal and administrative steps before formally signing their accession this year.

The UK applied to join the Trans-Pacific Free Trade Partnership in February 2021.

It should be noted that former US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from this agreement in early 2017, even before it entered into force.