UK on Friday 2 October following for the European Union included in the sanctions list two Russians and four companies that participated in the construction of the Crimean Bridge in connection with the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

This is stated in the message on the website of the ministry of finance United Kingdom.

The list was supplemented by Alexander Ganov, General Director of Grand Service Express, and Leonid Ryzhenkin, Deputy Head of Stroygazmontazh LLC.

Among the companies sanctioned were FSUE Crimean Railway (KZD), CJSC Lenpromtransproekt, JSC Directorate for the construction of the Berkakit-Tommot-Yakutsk railway, and LLC Crimean First Insurance Company. All companies were involved in the design, construction or operation of the Crimean Bridge.

Earlier this week, the European Union added these individuals and companies to the list of individual sanctions on Ukraine.

All assets of persons associated with these firms will be frozen within the UK jurisdiction.

In total, British sanctions are applied against 177 people and 48 companies.

Let us remind you that the imposition of sanctions against Russia for the railway communication with the occupied Crimea was blocked by Cyprus. As explained in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Nicosia’s actions are primarily related to the upholding of national interests. Finally, on October 1, EU sanctions were agreed.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that Ukraine joins EU sanctions against Belarusbut trade between the two countries will not be affected.

