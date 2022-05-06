Britain Johnson Conservatives face significant defeat in local and regional elections – Labor Party wins several Conservative strongholds in London

The biggest surprise is the Liberal Democrats, who have done well elsewhere in England.

Prime minister Boris Johnson the Conservative Party, led by the United Kingdom, is losing key council seats in the British local and regional elections after around half of the British councils have announced their results.

The Labor Party is Keir Starmerin under the leadership of the conquered capital in several areas long dominated by the Conservatives. The victory is being achieved, among other things, by the former prime minister Margaret Thatcherin In the “favorite council” in Wandsworth and Barnet and Westminster, where the Conservatives have been in charge for decades.

Starmer recently described the election victory as a “big turning point”.

“When it comes to London, it’s hard to believe we’re letting these names out of our mouths. Wandsworth! They have been saying for years that we will never get Wandsworth from them. We just did it! Westminster! This result is amazing, ”Starmer glowed as he spoke to his supporters at Barnet on Friday.

See also European Union Greenpeace: Securing fossil fuels behind EU military operations Labor leader Keir Starmer (right) and his wife, Victoria Starmer, were filmed on Thursday while they were going to vote in the election.

The result is seen as a result of the scandals surrounding Johnson and the people’s saturation with the country’s high cost of living. Former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May described the outcome of the London election as “catastrophic”.

The election the biggest surprise is the Liberal Democrats, who have done well elsewhere in England. Former conservative voices are thought to have flowed to them. The Green Party is also grabbing an election victory.

In Scotland, the countdown began at nine in the morning. Results for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected on Friday and Saturday.

In advance, the result of the Northern Ireland election has been said to be historic, with the Republican-minded Sinn Féin party winning for the first time in the region’s turbulent history. The party has pledged to hold a referendum on the reunification of Ireland.