Britain Johnson: Aiming to provide a booster dose of coronary vaccine to anyone over 18 before the New Year

In the UK, the alert level for the coronavirus has been raised due to the rapidly spreading omicron transformation.

12.12. 23:28

In Britain anyone over 18 years of age can receive a booster dose of coronary vaccine three months after the second dose. The goal is to vaccinate all adults before the New Year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised speech on Sunday.

Previously, the government aimed to give a booster vaccine to anyone over the age of 18 by the end of January.

Johnson said focusing on dose-boosting may shift some reception times in healthcare, he says BBC

“No one should doubt that there will be a flood of self-transformation coming in,” Johnson said.

“I’m afraid we’re facing an emergency in our fight against the new omicron transformation,” he added.

Johnson gave his televised speech a few hours after the country’s health authorities announced that the coronavirus alert level would be raised to four. The last time this second highest level had been in Britain was in May, he said BBC.

Level four means that the infectivity of the virus is high or increases explosively.

The government has already announced new additional measures to curb the spread of omicron transformation. For example, since Friday, mask coercion has been in place indoors.

“The omicron variant is fast gaining a foothold in the UK and is expected to become the dominant virus variant by mid-December,” said the British health minister Sajid Javid.

There have been more than 146,000 corona-related deaths in Britain during the corona pandemic.