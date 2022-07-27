Britain | James Lovelock, who developed the Gaia theory, died on his 103rd birthday

A British scientist developed the controversial hypothesis that the Earth is a self-governing system.

British futurist, chemist and environmentalist James Lovelock died on his 103rd birthday on Tuesday. Lovelock’s family members announced the scientist’s death on Wednesday.

The issue was reported by, among others, a British newspaper The Guardian.

Lovelock is best known for both his work to curb climate change and his development On the Gaia hypothesis.

Gaia theory according to the Earth is a kind of self-directing organism and a whole like a living being. According to the theory, the earth is able to maintain the conditions important for life in the same way as the human body maintains its vital functions.

Lovelock presented his hypothesis in the 1970s. The hypothesis has since been modified by a microbiologist Lynn Margulis.

Lovelock’s Over the decades, the Gaia hypothesis has been viewed critically.

Lovelock himself, on the other hand, has even been characterized as a doomsday prophet due to his dark predictions of the future.

“If there were a billion people on the planet, we could do whatever we want. However, there will soon be seven billion of us. At this scale, life today is not sustainable,” Lovelock said in 2010.