Britain | It’s better to reserve the old one: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are the early favorites to become prime minister

Former the Treasury minister Rishi Sunak and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson were strong on Friday for the new leader of the Conservative Party and at the same time for the new Prime Minister of Britain, although neither had yet confirmed their candidacy.

Fresh new talents clearly did not interest the conservatives, when the one who resigned on Thursday For Liz Truss a successor was urgently sought.

The hopes seemed rather to be a return to the old, i.e., familiar candidates. Even the fact that both frontrunners can be seen to have made a political stomach-churning very recently did not seem to hinder the old “safer is better” thinking.

Johnson had to announce his resignation at the beginning of July, when his own support dwindled as a result of the continuous uproar. Sunak, on the other hand, lost the leadership contest held at the end of the summer, when the rank-and-file members of the party chose Truss.

The Conservative Party close to The Daily Telegraph’s Friday afternoon information by Sunak had already collected 60 supporters from among conservative MPs. Johnson was supported by at least 40 MPs.

The minister responsible for the government’s parliamentary relations came third, ie Penny Mordaunt with sixteen supporters. Mordaunt confirmed on Friday that he would run for prime minister.

Official candidacy requires the support of at least one hundred MPs from the Conservative Party. The party has a total of 357 MPs, so there can be no more than three candidates.

There is time to gather supporters until Monday at 4 PM Finnish time.

Especially Johnson’s possible return to the leadership of the Conservatives has alarmed followers of British politics. It’s only been three months since Johnson’s forced resignation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his official residence in Downing Street last July, shortly before his resignation.

According to the logic of Johnson’s supporters, his election would be based on the mandate received from the voters in the December 2019 parliamentary elections. Johnson led the Conservative Party to a big electoral victory at the time.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday that he was “inclined” to support Johnson as prime minister, The Telegraph reported. Wallace announced on Twitter that he is not available himself.

Wallace’s and in the hopes of other Johnson supporters, that the charismatic and popular Johnson would still be able to lead the conservatives to another electoral victory in the next parliamentary elections.

According to opinion polls, an almost certain electoral defeat awaits the conservatives. The next parliamentary elections will probably be held in the spring of 2024, but in January 2025 at the latest.

From the point of view of Johnson’s opponents, the former prime minister has already lost trust once. A return to the top of politics would be premature to say the least.

Johnson’s resignation announcement in July was preceded by the mass resignation of about 60 ministers at different levels. There is also an ongoing investigation into whether Johnson misled parliament regarding gatherings during the corona restrictions.

Rishi Sunak was already the favorite of the MPs of the conservative parliamentary group in the previous leadership race. However, the rank-and-file members of the party chose Truss.

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak at the beginning of September shortly before losing to Liz Truss.

Sunak’s trump card and burden is his financial line.

Valtti lies in the fact that the predictions and warnings of the former finance minister have proven to be correct. The Truss government’s reckless economic line – i.e. the idea of ​​debt-financed tax cuts of tens of billions – became Truss’s fate.

However, in the eyes of the right wing of the Conservative Party, a moderate economic line can also be a burden. Sunaki is not necessarily considered “conservative” enough, i.e. a driver of low taxation, narrow public services and little regulation.

Sunakia has also been criticized for betraying Johnson in the summer. The resignation of the finance minister contributed to the start of an avalanche of ministerial resignations, which also pressured Johnson to leave.

In the eyes of some, Sunak’s burden may also be his personal wealth and that of his parents-in-law.

In Britain, inflation is again over ten percent, and the money of many households is not enough for basic everyday expenses. A submissive prime minister does not necessarily fit the image that the Conservative Party now wants to convey.

At least so far, Penny Mordaunt, who has gathered the third most supporters, remained third in July as well, when the Conservative Party eliminated its leadership candidates.

Mordaunt’s assured appearance in the House of Commons on Tuesday of this week has garnered praise. Mordaunt placed Prime Minister Trussia in a difficult situation.

Penny Mordaunt in Downing Street on Tuesday of this week.

Ladbrokes Friday afternoon odds by the favorite for the conservative leadership is Sunak. Second is Johnson and third is Mordaunt.

The MPs of the Conservative Party will vote on their new leader on Monday.

If after the voting there are still two candidates, and neither of them resigns, the final choice is left to the rank-and-file members of the party through online voting. This way, the result will be decided on Friday, October 28 at the latest.

