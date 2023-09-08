Britain | It’s been a year since Queen Elizabeth’s death

King Charles has said that he will celebrate the anniversary of his mother’s death privately, and no official public program has been organized in Britain.

Queen of Elizabeth II today, Friday, it will be one year since the death. The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

Elizabeth became queen at the age of 25 in the winter of 1952, her father’s king of George VI after death. Elizabeth’s reign lasted 70 years, making her the longest reigning monarch in Britain.

Crown hereditary king Charles has said that he will celebrate the anniversary of his mother’s death privately, and no official public program has been organized in Britain. This continues the tradition Elizabeth used to mark the anniversary of her late father’s death.

Earlier in September, the British government published its plans for a memorial to be erected in the Queen’s honor. The memorial is due to be unveiled in 2026 in time for Elizabeth’s 100th birthday.