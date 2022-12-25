Britain | It is believed that the dog turned on the hair dryer and caused the fire

The dog inhaled smoke but survived the ordeal.

in England Essex Fire Brigade believe a dog caused a fire at a home in Hockley on Christmas Eve.

The fire department says in its announcement having received a report of a smoke-filled house. After arriving at the scene, the rescuers found a smoldering fire in the bedroom, which was extinguished quickly.

According to the release, the fire department believes that the fire started when the hair dryer was left plugged into the bed on which the dog had jumped. The hair dryer had apparently turned on in the situation, which caused the bedding and mattress to catch fire.

of Essex the fire department emphasizes that, for example, hair dryers and straighteners should be unplugged after use.

“The homeowner would not have imagined for a second that his dog would turn on the hair dryer. By removing the plug, you get peace of mind,” a representative of the fire department Gary Shinn says in the announcement.

The dog was waiting at the door when the owner arrived to fill his home with smoke. Both dog and owner were treated for smoke inhalation, and the bedroom suffered smoke damage.

At least there has been news about what happened BBC.