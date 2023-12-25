The Met Office in Britain has temporarily recorded the lowest temperature ever recorded on Christmas Day.

The office said on the X platform: “It has been a very mild 24 hours across parts of the United Kingdom,” according to the British news agency PA Media. The office added, “Temporarily, this Christmas, we recorded the highest daily temperature recorded historically at Christmas, as the temperature at Exeter Airport and the East Malling area did not fall below 12.4 degrees Celsius.”

This new record temperature shattered dreams of a white Christmas in most parts of the United Kingdom, as warm temperatures continue after the country witnessed the warmest Christmas Eve in more than twenty years.

But some areas in northern Scotland may still see some snow, which technically makes it a white Christmas – a single snowflake that falls on December 25, according to the Met Office's definition. Forecasts indicate a rise in temperature of between 13 and 14 degrees Celsius in London and southeast England. The average maximum temperature for December is seven degrees Celsius.