Sky News: UK considering sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine

The British authorities are considering sending a batch of Challenger 2, the main battle tanks of the country’s ground forces, to Ukraine. About it writes Sky News, citing a knowledgeable source.

According to him, the discussion on this topic has been going on for several weeks, but the final decision has not yet been made. The size of possible deliveries is not specified, but the source of the channel believes that the UK can supply about ten tanks to Ukraine. He noted that such a party would be enough.

The journalists added that if the British authorities approve these deliveries, the United Kingdom will be the first country to respond to Kyiv’s request to equip Ukraine with Western tanks. “This decision would encourage others to send tanks as well,” a Ukrainian source told the TV channel.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he did not exclude the possibility of supplying Western Leopard and Abrams tanks to Kyiv. At the same time, he noted that in this matter everything will depend on the joint decision of the allied countries.

In Germany, in turn, they assure that at the moment they do not intend to transfer German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Such plans were denied by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country, Steffen Hebeshtreit.