Britain is the first European country to exceed 100 thousand deaths in Corona

Today, Tuesday, the United Kingdom became the first country in Europe to cross the threshold of 100,000 deaths due to infection with the emerging coronavirus.

The daily death toll from the British Ministry of Health showed that 1631 additional deaths were recorded during the past twenty-four hours. This brings the total deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic, caused by infection with the Coronavirus, to 100,162 deaths.

Britain is relying heavily on vaccination campaigns, which were the first country in the world to launch on December 8th.

The UK is undergoing a government lockdown to stem the current wave of the virus. This wave is characterized by a significant increase in the number of infections, which is believed to be caused by a mutated strain of the virus discovered in the United Kingdom, which scientists say is faster spreading than the original strain.

In addition to its rapid spread, the British prime minister said there were indications that the mutated strain also increased the risk of death.