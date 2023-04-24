The British government tested a new alert system to warn the public of emergencies such as fires, floods, or in the event of a danger of death, and the siren went off on mobile phones Sunday at 15:00 local time.
This alert system launched by the government is inspired by existing systems in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan. And it will allow messages to be sent to mobile phones to warn quickly in the event of imminent danger. The government confirmed that the system will be used exceptionally.
“Wherever you are, Sunday at 15:00 (1400 GMT) you will receive an emergency alert,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
“You will receive a message on the mobile screen with sound and vibration for a maximum of ten seconds and you will not have to take any action,” he added.
The beep lasted for a few seconds.
In response to the criticism, the government said, using the famous British slogan during World War II: “Keep calm and carry on. It’s just a test.”
Drivers were asked to refrain from picking up their phones during the test, and people who didn’t want to receive alerts could turn them off in their device settings.
And London theaters asked the audience to turn off their phones so that the alarm does not sound during the performance.
