London (agencies)

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced yesterday that Britain is “ready to take direct measures” against the Houthi group in Yemen, following the targeting of ships in the Red Sea.

London's warnings come as tension escalates in this vital shipping lane, with American helicopters firing, the day before yesterday, on Houthi boats that attacked a container ship in the southern Red Sea. The US Central Command (Centcom) announced yesterday that it had sunk three boats belonging to the Houthi group and killed their crews after they attacked an American commercial ship and helicopters in the southern Red Sea.

Centcom said in a statement, “American helicopters responded to a distress call launched by a commercial ship belonging to Maersk after 4 Houthi boats opened fire on it in the southern Red Sea,” adding that “4 Houthi boats approached within 20 meters of the ship.” In an attempt to board it, gunfire was exchanged between the boat crews and the ship’s security personnel.” Centcom explained that the Houthi boats did not respond to warnings issued by the American helicopters and opened fire on them, which required a return of fire in self-defense, which led to the sinking of 3 of the 4 boats, killing their crews, and causing the fourth boat to flee the area. For its part, Maersk Shipping Company confirmed in a statement reported by the media that an accident had occurred involving its ship, Maersk Hangzhou, after it passed through the Bab al-Mandab Strait on its way from Singapore to the Port of Suez. Hours after the latest incident, Shapps said that Britain may intensify its military interventions. “We are prepared to take direct action, and will not hesitate to take additional measures to deter threats to freedom of navigation,” Shapps wrote in the Daily Telegraph, adding that the Houthis “must understand well that we are committed to holding accountable the parties responsible for illegal attacks and seizures.” Shapps described the situation in the region as a “test for the international community” that will have repercussions on other waterways that may be the focus of conflict. The Daily Telegraph reported that London is making plans with Washington for possible military strikes against the Houthis, and stated that a joint statement directing a final warning to the Houthi group to stop its attacks is imminent. In addition, senior American defense officials indicated that President Joe Biden's administration will not announce its military plans in advance, but they did not rule out “the possibility of launching air strikes in the near future.”