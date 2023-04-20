About 1,400 security personnel are participating in the strike on May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 25, 26, and 27, which will lead to “inevitable disturbances and delays,” according to the union.

“We have a general manager who believes that it is okay to increase income while depriving his employees of an acceptable increase in wages,” said Sharon Graham, the union’s general secretary.

A Heathrow spokesperson confirmed the airport had continued to operate smoothly “through the first 10 days of the failed Unite strike” over the Easter weekend, and said it would be the same this time around.

“We will not let Unite affect the flow of visitors to the UK at such an important time for the country,” the spokesperson said, noting that the majority of their colleagues at Heathrow do not want to strike and “want to accept the proposal on the table”.

According to management, the proposal would allow employees to take a pay rise of more than 10 percent with retroactive effect from January 1, as well as a one-time bonus of £1,150 ($1,430).

The airport faced strikes last spring and then during the summer holidays and a shortage of staff translated into long lines, delays in flight times, other cancellations, and problems with baggage handling.

And while the sector struggled to deal with the surge in demand after the pandemic, Heathrow Airport was forced to put a cap on the number of passengers that pass through its facilities daily.

For months, the United Kingdom has been witnessing repeated strikes in many sectors to demand better wages in the face of price increases that exceeded 10 percent.