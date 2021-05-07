Britain has made a great achievement in its national vaccination campaign against the emerging corona virus.

And official data issued in the United Kingdom showed, today, Friday, that two-thirds of adults in the country have received the first dose of the Corona virus vaccine.

35 million people got the first dose and 16.7 million received the first and second doses.

Today, Friday, Britain recorded 2,490 new cases of coronavirus, and 15 deaths.

The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in the world, was the first country on December 8, 2020, to launch a national vaccination campaign against the epidemic.