In its latest assessment of the war in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense’s military intelligence said the Russian navy had invested heavily in strengthening the security of the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol since last year.

“This includes at least 4 layers of nets and barriers along the entrance to the port. In the past weeks, it is very likely that these defenses have been reinforced by a number of trained marine mammals,” she noted.

And she explained that the pictures “show that the number of floating cages designated for mammals in the port has almost doubled, and it is widely believed that they contain bottlenose dolphins,” noting that these animals “are likely intended to repel enemy divers.”

According to British intelligence, Russia has previously used some types of whales and seals for missions in the Arctic Circle.

A saddle whale reappeared off the coast of Sweden last month, after it appeared off Norway in 2019, which raised suspicions that it was being used for surveillance and espionage.

The saddle on the whale had the words “St. Petersburg Equipment”.

And in 2016, the Russian Ministry of Defense sought to buy 5 dolphins as part of its quest to return a tactic dating back to the Soviet era, which included the use of these intelligent animals to perform missions of a military nature.

The former Soviet Union and the United States resorted to the use of dolphins during the Cold War era, and trained them to detect submarines, marine mines, and suspicious individuals or objects near ports and ships.

Former Soviet officer Viktor Barants told AFP earlier that Moscow had even trained dolphins to plant explosives in enemy ships.

Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been home to a marine mammal training center since 1965.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the center was closed and its dolphins were sold to Iran, according to Russian media.

In 2012, the Ukrainian authorities reopened this center, but it came under the control of Russia after the annexation of Crimea.

Crimea is of strategic importance to Russia, and includes the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet, which has been subjected to a series of attacks, especially using drones, since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.