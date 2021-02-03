The British Health Minister said today, Wednesday, that scientists are looking at how they can modify certain vaccines so that they can protect people from new strains of the Corona virus.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the goal is to obtain another vaccine to protect people from new strains of the virus, such as the one associated with South Africa, which some Britons have been discovered to be infected with, although they have not traveled to that country recently.

His comments came on the heels of a Cambridge University study published on Tuesday, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, which said that the Pfizer / Bionic vaccine was “likely to be less effective” in preventing the South African strain, but was effective against the British strain.

Hancock told the BBC: “What we aim to do is modify the vaccine so that, in the future, there will be a vaccine that targets this specific strain and other strains, according to the advice of scientists, but this is a medium-term (plan).”

For his part, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health stated to the German news agency (dpa) that this will be applied to the RNA vaccines (MRNA) and the Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna vaccines, in addition to the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca And the University of Oxford.