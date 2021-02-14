Britain is hosting a hypothetical G7 meeting on Corona vaccines

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said that Johnson will host a remote meeting of G7 leaders this week to call for action to secure a fair global distribution of coronavirus vaccines and to prevent new epidemics from spreading in the future.

The office said that the meeting scheduled for Friday is the first since last April and will also be the first participation in a multilateral meeting of the new US President Joe Biden since he took office.

The office added that Johnson would call on the group to work on defining a global approach to confronting pandemics to put an end to “the contentious national policies and (other policies) that clouded the first response to the Coronavirus.”

The World Health Organization has warned that the “selfish” policy of rich countries towards vaccines may leave extremely poor countries and the sick at risk, and may also cause the virus to continue to spread and mutate.

In June, Johnson will host the first actual summit with the group’s leaders in nearly two years in a coastal village in southwest England. This summit will focus on rebuilding after the pandemic, and discussing ways to confront climate change.