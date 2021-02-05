The German vaccine development company, “Curvac”, said today, Friday, that it has entered into a partnership with the British government to develop vaccines against different strains of the emerging corona virus.

The laboratory added, in a statement, that the cooperation will include “expertise, resources and technology from both parties to develop and manufacture vaccines for different strains for commercial supply and distribution in the United Kingdom and its territories.”

Under the agreement, Curvac will provide 50 million doses of vaccines against different strains to Britain, once regulatory approval is issued.

Britain was quick to act by pre-ordering large quantities of Covid-19 vaccines. As a result, the country has not grappled with supply problems to the same extent as the European Union.

And many mutated strains of the Corona virus appeared. Most notable are those discovered in Britain, South Africa and Brazil. It is believed to be more infectious than the original strain of the virus.