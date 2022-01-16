Britain Is Boris Johnson’s approach approaching? The Labor Party rose to fair leadership in opinion polls, opposition leader believes prime minister “acted criminally”

The Labor Party would now be voted by 41 per cent and the Conservatives by 31 per cent.

Britannian the Prime Minister Boris Johnson the station became increasingly troubled over the weekend as a recent poll published by the Observer showed alarming readings for his Conservative party.

In this week’s poll, 41 percent of respondents were in favor of the Labor Party and only 31 percent of Johnson Conservatives.

The readings were the worst for conservatives in nearly a decade.

Labor leader Keir Starmer arrived for an interview with the BBC on Sunday 16 January.

Leader of the Labor Party Keir Starmer added pressure by saying Johnson had broken the law and in practice admitted it. “Then he lied about what had happened,” Starmer added In an interview with the BBC.

According to Starmer, the situation now is that Britain is “paralyzed” by the prime minister’s weakness and hopes this will resign.

According to the opinion poll, 64 percent of respondents believe Johnson lied and only 13 percent believe he spoke the truth.

The poster in central London demands the resignation of Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister the office asked the queen on wednesday From Elizabeth sorry staff to celebrate the prince Philipin Under a funeral in April.

Johnson had to admit this week that he himself attended a staff party in May at the time of the corona lock.

Mirror reveal on Friday that staff held a “Winetime Fridays” party every Friday during the closing events. The Times published their own story about the same party on Saturday.

The scandal grew further.

Conservative leader Oliver Dowden arrives for an interview with the BBC on Sunday 16 January.

Conservative Party belonging to the management Oliver Dowden said on Sunday that Johnson should not resign but correct a workplace culture that caused subordinates to break corona restrictions several times during their celebrations.

However, demands for resignation have come from grassroots members of Johnson’s own party, who were interviewed by Reuters over the weekend. A small but growing number of party MPs have also ended up demanding Johnson’s resignation.

At least for now, a clear majority of Conservative MPs want to wait for the Johnson-appointed official Sue Grayn an explanation. According to Dowden, Gray intends to “find out” what has happened but does not intend to give “advice on disciplinary action”.

The Guardian sources say a large majority of Conservative MPs would have “privately” already decided on Johnson’s firings, but they want to wait for Gray’s explanation and “normal process”.

The normal process may include a vote of confidence in the prime minister by Conservative MPs. A vote of confidence will be held if 15 percent of Conservative MPs express dissatisfaction with their leader.

Dissatisfaction is expressed by sending a letter to the chairman of the so-called 1922 Committee of Deputies Graham Brady. No one knows how many letters may have been sent.

MPs are now closely monitoring the moods of their supporters. Conservative Home site in an opinion poll 53 percent of respondents wanted Johnson to resign immediately. In a YouGov survey was not asked about the resignation but about the attitude towards the prime minister, and 52 per cent of Conservative supporters said they had a negative view of Johnson.

Of all respondents, Johnson was now viewed negatively by 72 percent. YouGov calculates that Johnson is now less popular than his predecessor Theresa May during his term as Prime Minister.

It must be borne in mind, however, that May overcame a motion of censure by members of his own party and only made his own resignation later.

So far, Johnson has had a much harder Teflon surface than May. Is that enough this time that popularity has dropped to bottom?