Among those Russian aircraft are fighters and aircraft for transport or information gathering, in addition to long-range Tu-22M bombers, according to the ministry.

“These interceptions are a powerful reminder of the value of collective defense and deterrence that NATO provides,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement.

“The RAF has worked alongside our allies over the past three weeks to ensure that our member states and partner countries are protected, and they can be assured of our continued support for strengthening European security alongside those who share our values,” he added.

British Typhoon aircraft have been deployed at Amari base in Estonia since March as part of the British contribution to the Atlantic missions, in order to monitor Russian aircraft when the latter do not communicate with air traffic agencies, which poses a threat to aviation safety, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

The British aircraft are scheduled to remain in Estonia until August. During its deployment in Estonia, the Royal Air Force also participated in several major maneuvers, one of which was described by London as the most important NATO air maneuver since the end of the Cold War.

The organizers of this show of force, in the midst of the war in Ukraine, described it as the most important air exercise in the history of the alliance, as it included 250 military aircraft from 25 member and partner countries of NATO.