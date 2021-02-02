Britain intensifies tests for Corona after discovering infections with the South African strain

British health officials announced that they will intensify tests for Covid-19 in eight regions across Britain, where about ten cases of the mutated South African version of Corona were discovered during the past week.

It was not possible to trace any international travel history in the cases that were discovered through the genetic sequence that was conducted on random samples of positive test results for a person with Covid, which raises concerns that the infection is internal.

Mobile tests will be conducted by taking samples from residents at their homes in an area that numbers about 80,000 people and includes parts of London and the southeast as well as the West Midlands, east and northwest Britain.

Contrary to the usual practice, samples will also be taken for examination from people who do not show any symptoms of infection.

“If you live in one of the zip code areas whose numbers we send in the context of intensifying checks, you must stay at home and undergo an examination whether or not you have symptoms,” Health Minister Matt Hancock said at a press conference at the Presidency.

He explained that this matter is a “stark reminder that the battle to deal with this virus is not over yet,” after indicating that the number of infections has decreased throughout Britain after weeks of imposing a complete lockdown, the third in the country.

The fast-moving mutated version was first discovered in South Africa and is rapidly spreading around the world. It was discovered for the first time in the United States last week.

Britain has so far recorded 105 injuries with this version since it appeared late last year.

The United Kingdom imposed a ban on travelers to and from South Africa since late December and tightened quarantine and other measures for all travelers coming to it.

The discovery of the 11 new cases among people who had not traveled reinforced fears that this strategy may have failed to protect the UK population from this version of Corona.

Susan Hopkins, the chief medical advisor at the Public Health Authority in Britain, said, “These cases do not appear to be interconnected at present, they are in separate areas” from each other.

And she added, “It is most likely that she was in contact with a person who was infected but did not show symptoms when he arrived from outside.”