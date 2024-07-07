London (Union)

The new British government announced yesterday its intention to conditionally release a number of illegal immigrants who were on the deportation list to Rwanda after the cancellation of the “Agreement on the Regulation of Migration and Economic Development.”

The British Prime Minister’s Office confirmed in a statement that it was officially decided to cancel the agreement to deport illegal immigrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda after they were scheduled to be deported during the week following the legislative elections.

The statement quoted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as saying: “The agreement was not a deterrent to illegal immigrants because it would only be able to deport one percent of the people who arrive in the country in fishing boats.”

For its part, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) revealed that the number of illegal immigrants who have been arrested since last April in preparation for their deportation to Rwanda is 220 people. The BBC indicated that the new government did not provide any details about the fate of more than 52,000 illegal immigrants who were scheduled to be deported, nor about the costs of canceling the agreement.

It is noteworthy that the agreement with Rwanda, which was announced by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021 and defended by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, stipulates the transfer of an unlimited number of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda in exchange for direct British aid worth 120 million pounds ($153 million).

The first flight from London to the Rwandan capital, Kigali, was scheduled to take off on June 14, 2022, following the signing of the bilateral agreement between the two countries, but lawsuits filed by refugees and human rights organizations against the government in the British High Court led to a freeze on the deportations. The previous British government was forced to draft a bill that took into account the reservations of the Supreme Court judges, but the voting process took a long time, due to disagreements between the two houses of Parliament until a compromise formula was reached.

illegality

The UK’s Supreme Court ruled last November that the policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda was illegal, prompting ministers to sign a new treaty with the East African country and introduce new legislation to bypass it.