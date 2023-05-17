A statement from the British government presidency stated that Sunak and Rutte agreed at the meeting held on the occasion of a summit of the Council of Europe in Iceland to “work together to build an international coalition to provide Ukraine with air combat capabilities, from training to delivery of (F-16) fighters,” according to the statement. reported “Agence France Presse”.

The summit is the fourth of the organization, which was founded 75 years ago, and aims to “multiply the means to hold Russia criminally accountable” for the violations committed in the framework of the military offensive it is launching against Ukraine..

The British government statement indicated that Sunak “reaffirmed that Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO,” adding that the two prime ministers “agreed on the importance of allies providing Ukraine with long-term security assistance, to ensure its ability to deter future attacks.”“.

On Monday, Sunak received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and pledged to soon supply Ukraine with air defense missiles and attack drones..

For months, Zelensky has been calling on his European allies to supply his country with combat aircraft, to enable the Ukrainian army to strike Russian forces in depth..

While in London, Zelensky expressed optimism about the possibility of supplying more combat aircraft to Kiev in the future.

The United Kingdom has previously provided Ukraine with anti-tank missiles, artillery, air defense systems, and armored combat vehicles, as well as British Challenger tanks, and trained Ukrainian forces to drive them..