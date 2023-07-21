Britain | In official context, the EU used the name preferred by Argentina for the Falkland Islands, Britain was indignant

The EU used the name Islas Malvinas or Falkland Islands for the Falkland Islands.

Britain’s On Thursday, the government expressed its objection when the European Union used the name Islas Malvinas or Falkland Islands, which is preferred by Argentina, for the Falkland Islands in an official context.

The EU used the term in a statement issued at the end of a summit with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Argentina claims the islands off the coast of Patagonia and tried to seize them from Britain in 1982, sparking the Falklands War, which ended in a British victory.