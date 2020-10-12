Britain In England, coronavirus restrictions will be tightened regionally: pubs and gyms must be closed in high-risk areas

In England, three categories are introduced according to which restrictions are imposed.

Coronavirus restrictions will be tightened in England in three categories regionally, according to Reuters.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson at a press conference on Monday, presented a model in which England is divided into three parts according to the severity of the coronavirus situation in the region. Most of England is currently at the lowest alert level, the average. The other categories are high and very high.

In high-risk and very high-risk areas, efforts are made to limit people’s encounters.

Currently, only the Merseyside area, home to Britain’s fifth largest city, Liverpool, is in the very high risk category. In very high risk areas, for example, bars, pubs, gyms and casinos must not be open.

The aim of the new categories is to simplify the current regional restrictions.

“Our we must act to save lives, ”Johnson said, adding that he would not want to have to reintroduce nationwide restrictive measures.

According to him, in addition to the increase in coronavirus deaths, there is a risk that health care will not have the resources to treat non-coronavirus patients.

However, the economic impact of the new restrictions has angered citizens.

According to the country’s health authorities, the number of coronavirus infections is increasing across the north of England and also in the more southern areas. Infections are no longer limited to 16-29 year olds but have also become more common in older age groups.

In Britain, 13,972 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed on Monday, more than 1,100 more than on Sunday. New coronavirus deaths were reported on Monday 50.