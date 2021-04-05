Britain In England, all adults get two free corona button tests a week – Boris Johnson outlines Monday on vaccination passport and country opening

A possible vaccination passport drastically divides opinions. The project also has opponents in Johnson’s own Conservative Party.

In England all residents are getting two free corona button tests a week as the country is slowly reopening.

The distribution of free tests will begin on Friday. Ordering tests at home or picking up from a pharmacy does not require coronary symptoms, the government confirmed on Monday.

According to the government, lateral flow tests have previously revealed 120,000 cases of infection that would otherwise have been hidden.

Mass testing for this wound only applies to England. The various countries in the United Kingdom – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – decide on corona measures independently.

Conservative government the so-called corona or vaccination passport envisioned instead provokes hesitation as well as opposition through the party field.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson outlines new corona operations on Monday evening at around 7 pm Finnish time.

“Vaccinations are advancing at a good pace and restrictions can be carefully opened. Regular rapid tests are now important to ensure that past efforts are not wasted, ”Johnson said before the press conference.

Monday marks exactly one year since Johnson himself was hospitalized after receiving a coronavirus infection.

In Britain Whereas more than 31 million adults have already received the first coronary vaccination; official figures tell. More than five million people have received the second dose. There are about 67 million inhabitants in Britain.

Although vaccinations have progressed at a rapid pace, there are many risks involved in dismantling corona restrictions. Free quick tests will be distributed in England to anyone interested in the solution.

“Returning to a free normal life now depends on us all taking a regular corona test,” the British Minister for Health Matt Hancock tweeted on Monday.

Johnson are expected to announce at Monday night’s press conference that England’s interest rate restrictions will continue to be lifted next week. Outdoor shops for specialty shops, hairdressers and restaurants, cafes and pubs are scheduled to open next Monday after more than three months of closure.

In Scotland hairdressers and some specialty stores opened today.

Johnson is also due to shed light on Monday when it is allowed to leave England legally for a holiday trip abroad again. According to the previous plan, the holiday would be released from May 17.

The problem, however, is that the corona situation in continental Europe, for example, is poor. In Britain, there are fears that holidaymakers will bring viral variants with some vaccines providing less protection than full effect.

Preliminary information according to the Johnson government, like other traffic lights, it would divide other countries into red, orange, and green.

You should travel to green countries as long as you do an corona test by and when you arrive. It would be permissible to go to even orange countries if you are quarantined when you come home.

The color classification of countries would depend on how many infections they have and how many people have been vaccinated. The rating is due to be revealed later in the spring.

Unclear is still the question of whether a so-called vaccination passport will be introduced in England and elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

In the British government, a possible vaccination passport (covid certification) is being prepared by a member of the key ministers Michael Gove. According to Gove, it is likely that many other countries will require visitors or their own residents to travel to provide proof of vaccination, a recent corona test, or antibodies.

“That’s why it’s important that we explore with our friends and allies how such a testimony would work,” Gove wrote in The Daily Telegraph near the government on Saturday.

The vaccination passport can become an admission ticket to large sporting events, concerts, nightclubs and other crowded events. Experiments starting possibly in the near future, the BBC reported on Sunday.

Vaccination passports also provoke opposition in Britain. For example, about 40 MPs from Johnson’s own Conservative Party are against passports.

If Conservative rebels get to join forces with the opposition, the vaccination passport project could collapse in the lower house.

Leader of the Labor Party Keir Starmer has approached doubtfully to the idea of ​​a passport, although it does not consider it black and white.

Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said on Easter weekend that the passport could possibly be tried, even though it raises big questions about equality and ethics.

British government Gove, on the other hand, has already stated that a vaccination passport should in no case be required at a grocery store, pharmacy, or at a doctor’s visit.

If a vaccination passport is reached, it would probably work in a smartphone application such as the NHS application. If the person did not have a smartphone, he would need a paper version.