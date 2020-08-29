The condition of corona virus is getting worse day by day in the world. Britain is also not untouched by this. Frightened by the increasing number of patients and death figures, the British government is preparing to change the law to soon approve Oxford’s corona virus vaccine. The trial of the Oxford vaccine is in the final stages. In such a situation, the scientists associated with it can also announce the success of the vaccine soon.It usually takes one to one and a half months for the government to approve any vaccine after it is declared successful. However, the British government wants the emergency to be available for treatment as soon as possible after the vaccine is created. For this, preparations are being made to change the already existing law.

The company is making the vaccine with Oxford

The Corona virus vaccine, created with Oxford University in AstraZeneca, is considered the most successful contender. Antibodies and killer T-cells were found to be formed in trials conducted on humans with minor side-effects. Now the results are awaited after the trial on its large population.

Who will be given the vaccine first

According to Kate Bingham, the UK vaccine taskforce, older people are also more likely to be given a vaccine separately from younger people because their immune system is weak. Preference will be given to people aged 65 when given the vaccine. Also, it will be given first to people suffering from other diseases, frontline health and social care workers.

Chemical from insecticide spray can prevent Coronavirus: Study

Russia approved the trial vaccine without

Russia has already launched its Corona vaccine Sputnik V. However, experts are skeptical about it because without testing a large population, it has been approved. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the vaccine had a good effect on patients suffering from the corona virus. He also claimed that one of his daughters had been given a dose of this vaccine.



China also gave vaccine dose to people without trial

China, which has spread the corona virus worldwide, gave vaccines to its people a month ago. China’s National Health Commission on Saturday revealed that it has been giving vaccine doses to its people since July 22. However, the Commission did not state which of the four vaccines reached in the final phase of the clinical trial in China were given to the people. Not only this, the Commission also claimed that this vaccine had no ill effects on people.