Britain has tightened sanctions against Russian airlines, preventing them from selling runways at British airports worth 50 million pounds ($62 million).

According to British news agency BA Media, the latest sanctions aimed at curbing the flow of cash into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economy will hurt Aeroflot, Ural and Russia Airlines.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Every economic sanction underscores our clear message to Putin – we won’t stop until Ukraine wins.”

Britain had already banned Russian airlines as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. It will now also be prevented from selling runways that it owns and cannot use.

“As long as Putin continues his barbaric aggression against Ukraine, we will continue to target the Russian economy,” Truss said.

For his part, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said: “The United Kingdom is one of the first countries to impose sanctions on Putin and his allies. We have banned entry to their ships and planes, to deprive them of benefiting from trade and international trade.”

He also said: “Today, the British government is building on the strong step we have already taken against Russian airline Aeroflot, as well as Russia Airlines and Ural.”