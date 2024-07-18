UK imposes sanctions on 11 tankers for supplying Russian oil

The UK government has added 11 tankers to its sanctions list, which the UK Treasury claims are involved in transporting Russian oil. The document was published on website departments.

The vessels in question are banned from entering UK ports and may have their registration in the UK shipping register suspended. In addition, the captains and pilots of the sanctioned vessels may be detained.

Earlier, Bloomberg found out that the UK and several European countries agree on the need to strengthen measures to combat Russia’s income from oil sales and have begun to develop appropriate methods.

London wants to focus on combating the shadow fleet. This refers to ships effectively controlled by Russia that do not cooperate with major insurance companies, do not always allow their location to be determined, and can hide their final destination.

To this end, the participants in the discussion want to draw attention to the environmental safety of transportation, which suffers from this method of delivery. Old and unknown how and by whom serviced ships, often insured in dubious companies, may become a legitimate target for restrictions, which will force suppliers to return to the market leaders. They, in turn, will be able to control deliveries at a level not exceeding the price cap for oil and oil products.