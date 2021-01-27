Britain imposes a stone on arrivals from some countries due to Corona

Today, Wednesday, the British government announced the imposition of a quarantine in the hotel on residents of the United Kingdom from countries considered to have a serious epidemic situation, due to the mutated strain of the Corona virus.

The decision includes those coming from 22 countries, where the mutated virus poses a “danger” as is the case in South Africa, Portugal and South America. Coming from these countries is prohibited for non-residents of the United Kingdom.

“We will ask all expatriates, whose entry cannot be denied, to isolate themselves in government-provided accommodations, such as hotels, for a period of ten days, without exception,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons.

Johnson said that these travelers will be transferred “directly” from the airport to the place where they will spend the quarantine.

Those coming to the United Kingdom, which is the first country in Europe to record more than 100,000 deaths from the emerging coronavirus, must have a negative test and undergo a ten-day quarantine.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel explained to MPs that oversight over quarantine compliance would be increased, and the police presence at ports and airports strengthened, to ensure that British residents leave the country only for “exceptional” reasons and not for vacation.

Johnson also announced today, Wednesday, to postpone the reopening of schools to March 8 in England if the government achieves its goal of vaccinating 15 million people, including those over the age of 70, by mid-February.

And 6.8 million people in Britain received the first dose of the vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

It is expected to start easing the closure gradually after the schools reopen.