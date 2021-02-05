The British government announced that residents of the United Kingdom who arrive from countries where the epidemiological situation is considered serious, will have to commit, starting from February 15, to a quarantine in a hotel for a period of ten days, in order to avoid the spread of copies of the Corona virus that are likely to be resistant to vaccines.

This measure concerns citizens and residents of the United Kingdom who return to it from 33 countries where copies of the virus “pose a threat” are spread, such as South Africa, Portugal and several countries in South America.

The Ministry of Health said that it has asked hotels located near ports and airports to submit proposals on how to receive travelers who will have to spend a quarantine period, with the aim of signing official contracts with them for this purpose.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said in a statement that “throughout the pandemic, the government took proportionate measures based on the advice of scientists and this allowed for one of the most stringent border regulations in the world.”

In addition to quarantine, people arriving in the United Kingdom, the country most affected by the pandemic in Europe with more than 110,000 deaths, must submit a laboratory test to show that they are not infected with the virus.

“We are now working to secure the facilities we need to implement quarantine for UK citizens returning home from countries where the risk is higher (…),” the spokesman added.

“In the face of the new versions, it is important that the government continues to take the necessary measures to protect people and save lives,” he added.

On January 27, the British government announced that it would impose this quarantine in hotels, but it kept ambiguity regarding the details of this measure.

The government is set to provide more details next week on how passengers will be able to reserve rooms in their designated accommodation facilities.