Britain If the ravens leave the Tower of London, the whole kingdom will fall apart, an old legend says – Now one of them is missing

The story tellsthat an astronomer staring at the sky in the Tower of London John Flamsteed (1646-1719) did not get peace of mind from the ravens flocking around him. King of England, Ireland and Scotland Charles II (1630–1685) ordered the birds to be destroyed, but his intentions were interrupted.

If the ravens disappear from the fort, it – and the whole kingdom with it – will fall, he was warned. The ravens were allowed to remain in their positions, and there they are still to this day.

Until a few weeks ago, seven night black birds were watching the world go by from the Tower. Then Merlina, who joined the flock in 2007, disappeared.

Tower of London said on Wednesday On their Facebook pagethat the raven is feared dead.

“Merlina was the queen of the Tower ravens and the undisputed ruler of the perch. It will be missed by other ravens, the host of ravens as well as the rest of the community. ”

The disappearance of Merlina was a tough piece especially for the raven master Christopher Skaifelle. British Broadcasting Corporation BBC’s according to him, he said he would retreat to the background for a few days in order to mourn the loss of his bird friend. Skaife released on Tuesday Instagram account a wistful image in which a raven jerks a stone wall with a brush.

“I sit in all the silence,” he wrote in connection with the picture.

Kingdom however, one may sigh with relief, for there are still six ravens left in the tower of the nearly millennial fortress. Just as old legend has it has been said to be sufficient.

Closer to the legend, the “great catastrophe” may have taken place since World War II, when there was only one raven left. Britannian web history according to them, they are believed to have feared the bombing that swept London.

The situation was rectified by the Prime Minister Winston Churchill, which required at least six ravens to be present.

Today birds are allowed to roam the Tower’s farms freely during the day. They only respond to the call of the raven master Skaife, and others should not approach them.

The ravens are flight-wise, but to ensure they stay in the fort, Skaifen is said to occasionally trim their feathers. The birds are fed twice a day. They feed on mice, rats and chicks. When it’s time for a treat, biscuits floated in the blood are sipped to the ravens.