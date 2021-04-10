Britain “I would like to return as a deadly virus” – Prince Philip was known as the man who got frogs out of his mouth

To the deceased After the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philipiin combined with a trait that sometimes caused exhilaration but was often troublesome: frogs got out of his mouth.

Read the memoir of Prince Philip: Prince Philip was one of the few men of his generation who had to put his wife’s career ahead of everything else

British Channel The BBC thought a few years ago that the outspokenness that led to embarrassing situations was driven by a desire to lighten the mood.

Over the years, British media have collected compilations of his hoses. Below are Philip’s sayings compiled from British sources, some of which are relevant and funny – and some less so.

Prince Philip himself

“From a constitutional standpoint, I don’t exist.”

From the 1950s onwards, Prince Philip fought that he had no official role. According to the BBC he once described himself this way.

“I just lived my life – I’m not trying to make myself psychoanalysis all the time.”

In 2011, in a BBC 90th anniversary interview. Philip had a difficult childhood and got rid of both his parents at a young age.

Prince Philip joked to photographers on a horse-drawn carriage ride in Ascot in 1986.­

From others

“British women can’t cook.”

In 1961 at the Scottish Women’s Institute.

“I would love to visit Russia – even though those bastards murdered half of my family.”

Asked in 1967 if Prince Philip would like to visit the Soviet Union. On his father’s side, he was a relative of the tsarist family Romanov. When the remains of members of the tsarist family executed in 1918 were found, Philip dna was used for the identification of residues.

“With what do you rinse your throat, with rocks?”

In 1969 to singer Tom Jones.

“Everyone said they wanted more free time. Now they are complaining that they are unemployed. ”

In 1981, when Britain had sunk into recession.

“Deaf? If you’re that close, it’s no wonder you’re deaf. ”

In 1999, for a group of deaf children standing near a Caribbean drum orchestra.

“The French don’t know how to put breakfast.”

In 2002, in Ipswich, to the top French chef, Régis Crépy, who had prepared breakfast for the prince. It had included, among other things, bacon, eggs, fried salmon, kedgeree frying, chrysanthemums and chocolate chrysanthemums.

Prince Philip and actor Roger Moore chatted at the Savoy Hotel in London in 1971.­

During visits

“Aren’t most of you descended from pirates?”

In 1994 to a resident of the Cayman Islands.

“It’s a terrible waste of space.”

In 2000, Prince Philip entertained guests at the opening of the new British Embassy in Berlin. The delegation paid almost EUR 21 million.

“[Lapset] they go to school because their parents do not want them to be at home. ”

In 2013 to Malala Yousafzai. Extremist Islamists had tried to assassinate Pakistani schoolgirl Yousafzai, who later won the Nobel Peace Prize.

About death

“If, for example, a cricketer decided to go to school and kill a lot of people with a cricket bat, which he could otherwise do very easily, would cricket bats be banned?”

In 1996, in the aftermath of the Dunblane school death. In Dunblane, the pupil killed 16 schoolmates, one teacher and himself.

“If I am born again, I would like to return as a deadly virus so I can do something to solve the world’s overpopulation.”

In 1988, the German news agency DPA asked the prince his thoughts on his death.

Sources: BBC, The Independent, Sky, The Guardian, The Telegraph.