Britain HS in London: The front of Buckingham Palace was filled with flowers – mourners described Prince Philip as a person “who would have had fun to be with” and as a “free servant of his country”

The mourning period began in Britain. Philip managed to be an integral part of the country’s history for nearly a hundred years.

London

Buckingham the front of the palace began to be filled with flowers and cards on Friday afternoon as mourners from London and beyond visited to greet in memory of Prince Philip.

“She was a servant of her country Aulis and a loyal partner of the Queen, so I wanted to show my respect,” she said. Richard Cleary, 28, which brought a large bouquet of flowers to the palace gate.

Cleary, who worked as a government official, had arrived with her Rupert puppy.

Richard Cleary left flowers in front of the palace on Friday along with his Rupert dog.­

On the move There were especially many young and younger adults remembering Philip. This may be partly explained by the fact that the older population still stays at home due to the risk of coronation.

However, according to Cleary, the prince is valued in all age groups. Philip was a personal royal who did his job and did not complain.

“He also had his own military career. In addition, he always remained with his wife and support. ”

Windsorin the prince, who died in the palace at the age of 99, had time to be an integral part of British history for decades. This was also emphasized by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his Friday statement in front of his downing street official residence.

“He was one of the last survivors of this country to take part in the Battle of Matapan in World War II … he was an environmentalist before it became fashionable,” Johnson said.

Floral greetings in front of Buckingham Palace on Friday afternoon.­

In his short speech, the Prime Minister also recalled how the prince had admirers not only of the various British generations but also in the countries of the Commonwealth and in the rest of the world.

Buckingham to the palace on Friday Debbie Purdy, 63, for his part, said he particularly admired the prince’s dry humor.

“She was also the Queen’s support and security. If anything good can be found in the pandemic, then perhaps that they were allowed to be at peace in Windsor recently without being disturbed by the Queen’s representation. ”

For Purdy, the prince’s death reportedly came as a complete shock:

“Emotions are now on the surface. She managed to be the Queen’s husband for more than 70 years. ”

Debbie Purdy said she admired Prince Philip’s sense of humor and how he always supported Queen Elizabeth.­

Philipin humor and famous hoses recalled as well Morgane Blake, 28, which had come to the scene with a plush flower bush.

“He seemed like a person it would have been fun to be with. He must have been a nice grandfather, too. ”

A native of Australia, Morgane Blake was fascinated by Prince Philip’s sense of humor.­

Blake, who hails from Australia, doesn’t mind being a queen Elizabeth is still formally the head of state of Australia.

“I enjoy royal entertainment.”

Reading at university reading geography Dominic Taylor, 20, had taken the train to London as soon as he heard of the prince’s death.

“[Prinssi Philipissä] the best part was that as a royal he was very down to earth and treated all people equally, ”Taylor said in front of Buckingham Palace.

Student Dominic Taylor left his floral greeting in front of Buckingham Palace on Friday.­

The young man, who claims to be a royalist, was next to head to Windsor Palace in west London.

“What matters to royals is whether they are able to elevate the mood of the earth in bad times. And the queen and her husband have certainly been able to do that. ”

Buckingham the Londoner also headed for the palace immediately on Friday Mohammed Muradi together with a six-year-old Nasserwith his son.

“He [Philip] was an iconic character who seemed like a genuinely nice person, ”Muradi mused.

Nasser Muradi, who was out of school on Easter holiday, was allowed to lay a bouquet of flowers of his own and his father in front of the iron fence of the palace.

Because Prince Philip was a prince’s spouse by position, his death in no way affects the order of succession to the crown. There is hardly an immediate impact on the future of the monarchy anyway: the death of the old and early-ill prince did not come as a complete surprise.

The queen is believed to continue her work after a time of mourning as before. He is already almost 95 years old, so the burden of representation duties has been reduced in the past.

In Britain, a period of mourning began on Friday and continues until the funeral. Tickets were pulled in half squares around the country.

A Union Jack flag fluttered on the roof of Buckingham Palace on Friday in a half-room.­

“I want to express my condolences on behalf of the Scots -… To the Duke of Edinburgh [eli prinssi Philipillä] had strong and long ties to Scotland, where he attended Gordonstoun School and spent his holidays at Balmoral Castle, ”the Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Friday.

Their own condolences were also sent by various heads of state around the world.

Funeral the schedule, form and invited guests are decided by Hovi. The prince has been rumored to have wished for a simple funeral.

Police in London urged people on Friday to avoid gathering at the palaces.

Instead, mourners were encouraged to sign digital memoirs, such as those opened on Friday, including British court as well as English Anglican church.