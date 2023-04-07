The British royals have repeatedly lamented the superpower’s dark history.

of Buckingham the palace is cooperating with a researcher who is investigating the connections of the British monarchy with the slave trade in the 17th and 18th centuries, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The research is being carried out by a historian at the University of Manchester and is expected to be completed in 2026. The research is being carried out in collaboration with the Historic Royal Palaces organisation, which looks after empty royal palaces.

Buckingham Palace provides research access to the court’s archives and collections, which include various documents and art.

King Charles III takes Britain’s former slave trade “very seriously”, a palace spokesman tells the BBC.

“These issues are very complicated, and it is important to study them as comprehensively as possible.”

Both the king and his son, the crown prince Williamhave regretted their country’s dark history regarding the slave trade.

Last During a visit to Rwanda in 2016, King Charles said he felt “deep personal sadness” at the suffering caused by the slave trade.

Prince William said during his visit to Jamaica last spring that the slave trade “should never have happened” and has “left an eternal stain on our history”.