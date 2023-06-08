“Artificial intelligence has amazing potential to change our lives for the better, but we have to make sure it is developed and used in a safe way,” Sunak said ahead of talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

“Throughout history we have invented revolutionary modern technologies and harnessed them for the good of humanity. And this is what we must do again,” the British Prime Minister said.

The summit is expected to take place in the fall and bring together “like-minded countries” to devise an organizational response, according to Sunak’s spokesman, following a call last month by the Group of Seven in Japan.

The spokesperson denied that the summit aims to balance efforts to explore artificial intelligence with authoritarian goals like those of China and Russia, he said.

But while Britain, in the post-Brexit period, is looking forward to hosting a global body to regulate artificial intelligence, which is to be formed, the United States and the European Union are engaged in a direct dialogue about this technology, which is witnessing rapid development.

“I think we have to trust our country’s leadership when it comes to artificial intelligence, because the facts prove it,” Sunak said.

He continued, “If we look at the number of companies, the amounts invested, and the quality of our research, with the exception of the United States, no other democratic country has this much strength in artificial intelligence.”

Sunak denied that the US president was detached from reality with regard to modern technology, which a British government advisor had warned might annihilate humanity within two years.

And about that, the British Prime Minister said in a statement to the British television station, “Tok TV”, prior to the meeting with Biden, “We discussed with the president about artificial intelligence when we were in Japan (at the G7 summit), and I know that he is aware of the challenges it poses and the opportunities it provides.”

“But I also know that the President is thinking about the risks our countries will face in the future and is keen to work together to protect our countries from them,” he concluded.