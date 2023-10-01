Telegraph: Britain allows fleet to be sent to the Black Sea

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said the country is studying what role its fleet can play in protecting commercial ships from Russia in the Black Sea. This is what he’s talking about spoke out in a conversation with the Telegraph newspaper.

According to the publication, Britain hinted at sending its fleet to the Black Sea, since it intends to protect Ukraine from allegedly Russia in the Black Sea.

“Britain is a naval power, so we can help and we can give advice, especially since [эти] waters are international,” Shapps said.

The publication emphasizes that Shapps’ remarks mark a change in the British government’s approach to publicly discussing its involvement in the conflict. However, offering naval support to Ukraine would entail a “significant escalation” in the country’s involvement.

Earlier, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that the country would deploy its troops in Ukraine for the first time. He also called on British defense firms to open new factories in Ukraine.