Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Britain | Heavy fire at London Luton Airport, flights suspended

October 10, 2023
Britain | Heavy fire at London Luton Airport, flights suspended

Several vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

All Flights at London’s Luton Airport have been suspended until Wednesday afternoon, Luton Airport informs in Xi.e. in the former Twitter.

The reason for the suspension is a fire that broke out in the airport’s parking garage late on Tuesday evening. Several vehicles were destroyed in the intense fire, and it caused the partial collapse of the parking garage’s structures.

Although the fire was not able to spread from the parking garage to other buildings, it was decided to cancel the flights on Wednesday morning citing the safety of the staff and passengers.

Rescue service personnel in front of Luton Airport. Picture: PETER CZIBORRA / Reuters

the BBC according to the rescue service received information about the fire a little before nine in the evening local time, i.e. before eleven in the evening Finnish time.

After midnight, Luton Airport announced on X that flights have been suspended for the time being. Flights will continue on Wednesday at noon local time, i.e. at 14:00 Finnish time.

The BBC shared a video on its website showing flames raging on the roof of the parking garage. In the background, you can hear explosions and the sounds of car burglar alarms.

Located in the city of Luton, the airport is the fourth largest airport in London after Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted.


