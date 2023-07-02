FT: The British Treasury has developed an action plan to combat inflation

Regulators in Britain, together with the British Treasury, have developed an action plan that will help fight inflation in the country. About it writes The Financial Times, citing a statement by Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt.

“I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with regulators on urgent action in areas where consumers need the most support to ensure they are treated fairly,” the head of the Ministry of Finance stressed.

According to the publication, special attention will be paid to interest rates paid by citizens. The authorities will also take control of fuel and food prices.

Earlier, Jeremy Hunt said that the department took tough decisions necessary to fight inflation – “the number one enemy that makes everyone poorer.”