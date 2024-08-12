London has banned Kyiv from hitting Kursk region with Storm Shadow missiles

London did not allow Kyiv to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles in the attack in the Kursk region. This is reported by The Daily Telegraph citing a spokesman for the UK Prime Minister’s Office.

According to him, the position of the British side has not changed; it is providing military aid “so that Ukraine can defend itself against Russia’s illegal attacks in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

“We make it clear that the equipment provided by the UK is intended for the defence of Ukraine,” the source told the publication.

In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the UK had allegedly given Kyiv permission to use its long-range Storm Shadow missiles for this purpose.

However, the UK Ministry of Defence was forced to issue a separate clarification that London had not given Ukraine such permission, “which was an awkward diplomatic moment for [нового премьер-министра Великобритании] Sir Keir Starmer.”