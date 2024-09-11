inews: The West will not announce permission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to carry out long-range strikes against Russia

The US and UK will not make an official announcement if the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are given permission to strike deep into Russia, a British newspaper reported inews with reference to own sources.

According to the authors of the article, the public will learn about such permission after “small military facilities suddenly go up in flames.”

On the evening of September 11, The Guardian learned that the UK had decided to allow Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia. However, despite the decision having already been made, London does not intend to announce it publicly in the coming days.

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow’s response to the US permission for strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into Russia will be appropriate. “The response will be appropriate. There is no need to expect any responses everywhere. A special military operation is the response to all these actions,” the official representative of the Kremlin said.