Mercury: Kyiv wants to evacuate residents of settlements near Chasov Yar

British military analyst Alexander Mercuris said that Kyiv has called on residents of settlements in the Chasov Yar area of ​​the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to evacuate in connection with the imminent seizure of territories by Russian troops. He said this on air on his YouTube-channel.

“In Ukraine, they are now calling on residents of settlements around Chasov Yar and, in particular, Konstantinovka, to begin evacuation,” the expert noted.

Merkuris emphasized that this shows that the Ukrainian authorities are aware of the imminent loss of control over the central part of Chasov Yar.

Earlier, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson ridiculed Zelensky’s hopes to force Russia to accept his “victory plan,” noting that the politician is completely out of touch with reality and it’s time for him to understand that Moscow will not agree to his terms.