Monday, September 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain | Harry Potter fans were disappointed when the departure of the Hogwarts train was not announced at King’s Cross station

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Britain | Harry Potter fans were disappointed when the departure of the Hogwarts train was not announced at King’s Cross station
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Network Rail, which is responsible for the British railway infrastructure, did not announce the departure of the Hogwarts express train this year. The reason was the chaos caused by the fans last year.

King’s Cross -train station platform 9 3/4 has in previous years had a surprising direct train connection to Hogwarts wizarding school, or more correctly Tylyaho, from where the students of the wizarding school continue to the school by other means.

However, a large number of fans of the wizarding fantasy series Harry Potter were bitterly disappointed on Sunday, when the departure of the famous imaginary train was not even announced, according to the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

In previous years, Network Rail, which is responsible for the British railway infrastructure, has announced the departure of the train on September 1 at 11:00.

However, in July, Network Rail said that it has not planned anything similar for this year. The reason was last year’s chaos when thousands of Harry Potter fans arrived, leading to disruption at the station.

The large crowd of fans who showed up on Sunday expressed their disappointment with boos directed at Network Rail.

#Britain #Harry #Potter #fans #disappointed #departure #Hogwarts #train #announced #Kings #Cross #station

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
UNAM law students ask for dialogue with Monreal

UNAM law students ask for dialogue with Monreal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]